Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down as these winter weather...
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down as these winter weather conditions persist(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police and crews were called in to assist with traffic conditions around Twin Falls around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says vehicles were abandoned, stuck on roads, and sliding off the road all over Twin Falls County. He says people have been leaving their cars abandoned as well, making it difficult to plow snow, because the plows cannot get through to the area.

Mencl also said winds are expected to pick up, meaning blowing and drifting snow will make many roads in Twin Falls County impassable. He urges people to call Twin Falls County dispatch to assist in getting out from being stuck rather than simply abandoning their vehicle.

He says that snowplows have been unable to reach areas where cars have been abandoned, leaving many areas still buried under three to five feet of snow. He also urges people to not travel unless absolutely necessary and stick to the main roads if you must travel.

Two semi-trucks are also blocking a portion of Highway 93, resulting in its closure in both north and south directions. Residents are asked to call Twin Falls Police dispatch at 208-735-4357. You can also:

  • Call the Idaho Transportation Department at 208-334-8000
  • Follow the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates
  • Visit ITD’s 511 page for the latest information on road closures

Residents are asked to drive slow while these winter road conditions persist.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay

Latest News

Airport manager Bill Carberry says its been all hands on deck to clear snow and ice
Winter weather affecting Magic Valley Regional Airport
Opioid use disorder is on the rise across the nation.
All eligible Idaho cities and counties participate in opioid settlements
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Dr. Melvin says patience, accountability, and forgiveness are key to success for your New...
St. Luke’s doctor gives advice on following your New Year’s goals