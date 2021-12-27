Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police and crews were called in to assist with traffic conditions around Twin Falls around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says vehicles were abandoned, stuck on roads, and sliding off the road all over Twin Falls County. He says people have been leaving their cars abandoned as well, making it difficult to plow snow, because the plows cannot get through to the area.

Mencl also said winds are expected to pick up, meaning blowing and drifting snow will make many roads in Twin Falls County impassable. He urges people to call Twin Falls County dispatch to assist in getting out from being stuck rather than simply abandoning their vehicle.

He says that snowplows have been unable to reach areas where cars have been abandoned, leaving many areas still buried under three to five feet of snow. He also urges people to not travel unless absolutely necessary and stick to the main roads if you must travel.

Two semi-trucks are also blocking a portion of Highway 93, resulting in its closure in both north and south directions. Residents are asked to call Twin Falls Police dispatch at 208-735-4357. You can also:

Call the Idaho Transportation Department at 208-334-8000

Follow the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates

Visit ITD’s 511 page for the latest information on road closures

Residents are asked to drive slow while these winter road conditions persist.

