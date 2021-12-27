Advertisement

Weather conditions force closure of senior center, among other places

The Twin Falls Senior Center will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to extreme weather conditions(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the inclement weather, the Twin Falls Senior Center announced it will be closed for the remainder of the week. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.

The Senior Center says this shutdown is being done for the safety of their elderly.

The South Central Public Health District announced it will also close all five of its offices for Dec. 27 due to the inclement weather conditions. All appointments that were scheduled for Dec. 27 will be rescheduled for a time that is safe for staff and clients.

They say they will reopen on Dec. 28 at 8:00 a.m weather permitting.

