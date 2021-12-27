Weather conditions force closure of senior center, among other places

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the inclement weather, the Twin Falls Senior Center announced it will be closed for the remainder of the week. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.

The Senior Center says this shutdown is being done for the safety of their elderly.

The South Central Public Health District announced it will also close all five of its offices for Dec. 27 due to the inclement weather conditions. All appointments that were scheduled for Dec. 27 will be rescheduled for a time that is safe for staff and clients.

They say they will reopen on Dec. 28 at 8:00 a.m weather permitting.

