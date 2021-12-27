Advertisement

Weekly Weather Lab: What determines the 'wetness' of our snow?

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 26, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every kid’s dream is to wake up on a January or February morning to learn that school was closed for a snow day. Throughout the day, going around town, you may see numerous snowball fights, and snowmen being built.

Sometimes though, it’s a little difficult to shape snow than other times, and this depends on the water content within the snow.

The temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were pretty high - just near freezing. The snow that fell was heavy and wet, allowing everyone to build snowmen all over town.

But then things changed a little bit. A cold front approached the area, which generated enough upward motion for another round of snow to fall late Saturday night into the midmorning hours of Sunday.

With this cold front, however, came a drastic drop in temperatures – into the upper teens and lower 20s over much of the KMVT viewing area.

This allowed the snow that fell on Saturday night into Sunday morning to be rather light and fluffy. This kept us from having snowball fights, making snowmen, or even building a snow fort - at least with the thin top layer of fresh snow that is.

Notice a pattern? The ability to mold snow is largely dependent upon the temperature. Snow that falls in temperatures at or just below freezing at the surface is wet, heavy, and sticky, whereas snow that falls in cold temperatures is very light and fluffy.

While wet and heavy snow is good for building things, the stickiness of the snow can make it difficult for skiing or snowboarding.

That’s what the light and fluffy snow is good for. So, the next time you plan on enjoying the mountains around southern Idaho, it’s important to check the temperature to see if you’ll get light and fluffy snow or wet and heavy snow.

