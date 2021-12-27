Advertisement

Winter weather affecting Magic Valley Regional Airport

Airport manager Bill Carberry says its been all hands on deck to clear snow and ice
Airport manager Bill Carberry says its been all hands on deck to clear snow and ice(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The inclement weather has not only impacted road travel but also area airports.

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry tells KMVT it’s all hands on deck keeping the snow and ice clear outside the airport and on the runway.

He says snow crews are weary after working around the clock for three days, but they have been able to, for the most part, keep things clear.

According to Carberry, the airport is open and operational. He does, however, urge those who are planning to travel today to factor in extra time given the condition of the county roads near the airport.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
