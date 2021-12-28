Governor Little announces appointments to third judicial district

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the appointment of two people to the third judicial district of Idaho.

The third judicial district serves Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties.

Little appointed Randall Grove and Brent Whiting to the district on Tuesday. “Both Grove and Whiting have long-standing relationships with the people and laws of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to these appointees continuing to promote justice and ethics in our judicial system as they serve.”

Grove is a Nampa resident who has served in the Public Defender’s Office since 2014 with 30 years of experience practicing law.

“I much appreciate Governor Little providing me with the opportunity to serve in a position I have long sought,” Grove said. “I will serve the litigants of the Third District with dignity, integrity, and respect.”

Whiting is currently practicing law in Idaho Falls, where he has resided for the last 18 years.

“I am grateful to Governor Little for trusting me with this appointment,” Whiting said. “I look forward to serving the great people of Canyon County and the Third Judicial District with fairness and respect.”

