Advertisement

Governor Little announces appointments to third judicial district

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, then Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, then Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. On Tuesday, Little appointed two to serve in Idaho's third judicial district. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the appointment of two people to the third judicial district of Idaho.

The third judicial district serves Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties.

Little appointed Randall Grove and Brent Whiting to the district on Tuesday. “Both Grove and Whiting have long-standing relationships with the people and laws of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to these appointees continuing to promote justice and ethics in our judicial system as they serve.”

Grove is a Nampa resident who has served in the Public Defender’s Office since 2014 with 30 years of experience practicing law.

“I much appreciate Governor Little providing me with the opportunity to serve in a position I have long sought,” Grove said. “I will serve the litigants of the Third District with dignity, integrity, and respect.”

Whiting is currently practicing law in Idaho Falls, where he has resided for the last 18 years.

“I am grateful to Governor Little for trusting me with this appointment,” Whiting said. “I look forward to serving the great people of Canyon County and the Third Judicial District with fairness and respect.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Road closures are being reported all across Southern Idaho due to inclement weather. (Source:...
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

ski lift
Snowboarder found dead in North Idaho
Rainbow trout (Source: Pixabay)
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for Jan. 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Health experts say winter may not be the best time to ditch your sunscreen
Health experts urge sunscreen use even in winter
Recycling Holiday Items
Recycling Holiday Items