Health experts urge sunscreen use even in winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The UV index is typically lower in the winter, but often times people are recreating in the mountains, especially if skiing or snowboarding is on the agenda.

In the mountains, you are at a higher elevation and more exposed to UV rays. Plus, snow reflects the sun’s rays back into your face.

Officials say its important to wear SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and lip balm with sunscreen in order to protect your skin in additions to a few other measures that help reduce your skin’s exposure to the sun.

“The best thing you can do is wear some goggles to protect your eyes and a gator, neck buff or scarf to protect the lower part of your face so you have to put on less sunscreen,” said Megan Devaney, a health education specialist with the South Central Public Health District.

She adds its important to reapply sunscreen every two hours if you are recreating in the snow. She also says if its windy outside, it may be easier to use a lotion or stick type sunscreen versus those that come in the form of a spray.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.