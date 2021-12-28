Advertisement

Health experts urge sunscreen use even in winter

In the mountains, you are at a higher elevation and more exposed to UV rays
Health experts say winter may not be the best time to ditch your sunscreen
Health experts say winter may not be the best time to ditch your sunscreen(Terri Russell)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The UV index is typically lower in the winter, but often times people are recreating in the mountains, especially if skiing or snowboarding is on the agenda.

In the mountains, you are at a higher elevation and more exposed to UV rays. Plus, snow reflects the sun’s rays back into your face.

Officials say its important to wear SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and lip balm with sunscreen in order to protect your skin in additions to a few other measures that help reduce your skin’s exposure to the sun.

“The best thing you can do is wear some goggles to protect your eyes and a gator, neck buff or scarf to protect the lower part of your face so you have to put on less sunscreen,” said Megan Devaney, a health education specialist with the South Central Public Health District.

She adds its important to reapply sunscreen every two hours if you are recreating in the snow. She also says if its windy outside, it may be easier to use a lotion or stick type sunscreen versus those that come in the form of a spray.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Road closures are being reported all across Southern Idaho due to inclement weather. (Source:...
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

Rainbow trout (Source: Pixabay)
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for Jan. 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Recycling Holiday Items
Recycling Holiday Items
The Take Back Idaho Committee is aiming to restore reason and responsibility to the Idaho...
Newly formed committee aims to tackle extremism in Idaho politics
A new committee seeks to fight extremism in Idaho politics
Newly formed committee aims to tackle extremism in Idaho politics