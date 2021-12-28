How to stick to your New Year’s resolution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — I‘m going to eat better. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to run a marathon. Most of us make these kinds of resolutions this time of year, but how often do we stick to them?

Many resolutions fall flat because they are thought of as things you need to do and not what you want to do.

“It just has to be something you enjoy, again it comes back to enjoying what you are doing,” said Ashlee Finch, a CrossFit Coach at The Pack, a gym in Twin Falls.

“A lot of times people are like, okay, I can stick to this for six weeks and then they fall off after that because they go back to what they were doing because they weren’t enjoying what they did,” Finch continued.

Finch says it’s also important not to take on more than you can handle.

“I would say small changes in behavior is what gives you big results. Maybe their goal is from working out three times a week, they are going to add that fourth day,” she said.

“So, adding little bits, sprinkling it, so that way they’re not just throwing it all in at once, feeling overwhelmed, and they’re like, I don’t know how I’m going to get there.”

When it comes to resolutions involving dieting, it’s important to identify what you are willing to do to change your eating habits.

“Instead of thinking about what you are going to remove from your diet, think about what you are going to add to your diet,” said Ashli Fisherman-Frank, a registered health and wellness nurse.

“What exactly are those vegetables you’re going to eat? You might never want to eat brussels sprouts, so remove that from your list, but you might be willing to eat broccoli, or you might be willing to eat spinach.”

You don’t have to throw out your current food, but set yourself up to grab the healthier items.

“Even taking a weekend to organize your pantry so the things that are healthiest are at eye level. And moving the sweets or some of the unhealthy snacks to an area of your pantry or cupboard where you’re less likely to see it,” said Fisherman-Frank.

She adds it’s important to plan which meals you’re going to add those fruits, vegetables, or whole grains to, whether that’s breakfast lunch, or dinner.

If you’re tired during the morning, you may want to plan an energetic breakfast such as oatmeal or a healthy smoothy.

“You are the expert of your own life; you know what you’re willing to do and what you can do,” Fisherman-Frank said.

It’s important to celebrate what you are doing, not dwell on what you aren’t.

“I think often times we just get absorbed into all the things we’re not doing right, but there’s a lot of things we’re doing right, and we need to acknowledge that to boost your morale and also keep yourself levelheaded and feeling good about what you’re doing,” said Fisherman-Frank.

