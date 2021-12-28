Push for state funded all-day kindergarten continues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following subpar statewide test scores, education for some of Idaho’s youngest learners has been thrust into the spotlight.

State education data shows only 40% of Idaho’s kindergartners started the school year with expected level reading scores.

A recent study into literacy scores by Public Impact and BLUUM shows full day kindergartners caught up more quickly.

“When we look at the information that was collected, about 40% were economically disadvantaged, 11% had special needs, 11% were language learners,” said BLUUM Chief Innovation Officer Ray Cromwell. “Those who were in full day closed the gap more quickly.”

This is the latest in a slew of positive pushes for attainable full-day kindergarten options in Idaho. As of now, only half day programs are state-funded.

But the Board of Education endorsed funding the full-day option in June.

“Over the last couple of years as a state, we’ve increasingly seen and heard districts talking about the fact that they are seeing results with children that are able, optionally, to have access to full-day learning,” said former State Board of Education member Debbie Critchfield.

A recent Supreme Court ruling involving West Ada Schools criticized tuition based full-day kindergarten models saying:

“Parents are contending, and have made at least a facial showing, that West Ada is running two separate but unequal kindergarten programs-a full day for those who can afford it, and a half day for those who cannot.”

Last session, lawmakers stymied state-funded all-day kindergarten, after which House Education Chairman Lance Clow said:

“Some school districts have already requested supplemental levies to pay for full day kindergarten, so they did give that money back to the taxpayers. In other words, not collect it anymore.”

But he said this year’s growth rate of base revenues could be the difference maker.

