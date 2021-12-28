Advertisement

Rainbow trout stocking schedule for Jan. 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Stocking catchable rainbow trout in Magic Valley waters continues into 2022
Rainbow trout (Source: Pixabay)
Rainbow trout (Source: Pixabay)
By Terry Thompson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 1,900 10-12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in January. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

  • Freedom Park Pond - Burley: 500 to be stocked the week of Jan. 10
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: 450 to be stocked the week of Jan. 10
  • Freedom Park Pond – Burley: 500 to be stocked the week of Jan. 24
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: 450 to be stocked the week of Jan. 24

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

