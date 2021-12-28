Snowboarder found dead in North Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A snowboarder reported missing from the Schweitzer Mountain Resort over the weekend was found dead on Monday morning.

According to the Bonner County Bee, the 27-year-old was supposed to meet up with a skiing group on Sunday, but never showed up.

Attempts were made to save the man’s life upon being discovered Monday morning, but he was declared dead after being flown to a nearby airport.

