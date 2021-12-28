Twin Falls prepares for its own balldrop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This New Year’s Eve, the silo ball drop is back to ring in 2022 with a Twin Falls version of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration.

KMVT caught up with the event coordinator David Woodhead for their practice drop on Monday to find out what we can expect at this year’s drop.

Beginning in 2002, Dave Woodhead has been providing the Twin Falls community with his version of the event ever since he found a copper ball at an auction. After a little time and imagination, he thought why not hoist the ball up the Twin Falls silos on 5th street and drop it at midnight like they do in New York?

19 years later, he continues the tradition, hosting a practice run at the silo’s to make sure everything will go smoothly. After last year’s postponement, he hopes this year’s silo ball drop goes off without a hitch.

“And we did it partly cause, well I mean, New York City,” said Woodhead. “And I bought this ball at an auction, not knowing what it was or what I was going to do. I just thought it looked cool.”

The Twin Falls silo ball drop will happen at the T.F silo’s at 5th and Shoshone with a 20-second countdown with the ball landing at midnight. There will be a fire pit for people to stay warm as they wait to ring in the new year.

Woodhead said he will limit the event to only 15,000 people.

