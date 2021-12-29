Behind the Business: Float Magic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Second Avenue South in Twin Falls, a very relaxing experience is awaiting you. Float Magic uses a special kind of therapy, known as float therapy, to help relax just about anyone.

“You’re in a solution of about 1,200 pounds of Epson salt, and 800 to 900 pounds of water,” said owner and founder Shawnee Kyle. “So you’re perfectly buoyant, it’s body temperature, and 94 degrees, and no light, no sound comes in so you’re in this completely sensory devoid situation.”

Kyle got the idea working as a nurse, taking an interest in preventative medicine for those with anxiety. “When I came across flotation therapy, which was several years ago, about 8 or 9 years ago, it aligned so perfectly with that model of health. I was really intrigued by it,” she said.

And while other places may do flotation therapy, the other types of therapy they offer at Float Magic is what makes them most unique.

“We also have sauna therapies, both traditional and overhead sauna, we have a light therapy bed which uses photo-biomodulation called a nova thorn, we have the only one in all of the surrounding states,” Kyle said.

Kyle is thankful for all of the support she has gotten here in the Magic Valley. “We opened our doors in February of 2021, and we’ve greatly appreciated this community’s reception to us.”

