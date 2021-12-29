Advertisement

Cold weather can’t stop Twin Falls program from delivering warm meals

The Meals on Wheels program in Twin Falls serves about 200 meals a day, seven days a week to residents in the area who are in need of assistance.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The winter wonderland conditions that some are enjoying, has also caused the Twin Falls Senior Center to close temporarily. However, the center is keeping one program going, so some seniors in the community don’t feel alone and forgotten.

The Meals on Wheels program in Twin Falls serves about 200 meals a day, seven days a week to residents in the area who are in need of assistance, and on days when old man winter is making his presence known it’s even more important those meals get delivered.

“Sometimes if we don’t deliver to them, some of them this is the only meal they get all day,” said Meals on Wheels driver Jim McRill.

Fellow driver Rick Horner said for some seniors it’s more about the human connection, as some seniors are homebound. The driver might be the only person they see all day.

“I think they realize there is a value to us, and over the years I have gotten to know a lot of these people,” Horner said.

Yesterday the weather conditions prevented some of the drivers from coming to work and making their deliveries. Horner said he was unable to deliver because the road from his house was blocked with snow. However, he and others are grateful the kitchen staff was able to fill in and make deliveries for them.

“It’s been a while here in Twin Falls but it does get this cold, and it does get this much snow periodically,” Horner said.

On a day when the temperature was below 20 degrees, and the roads were a little slick, Horner said having a big truck is a big benefit to staying safe and delivering warm meals on time.

“(laughter) Yeah, I think so. I think we’re fine,” said Horner with a smile.

Due to the inclement weather, the Twin Falls Senior Center announced it will be closed for the remainder of the week, and will likely reopen Monday.

