Craig Rowland appears in court Wednesday

Judge Faren Eddins ruled that Rowland's guns must be turned over, but declined to order Rowland to take a leave of absence(KIFI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland made a court appearance on Wednesday.

Rowland is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and exhibiting a weapon. The hearing was about the conditions of release.

The state of Idaho asked for Rowland’s weapons to be surrendered, and as well as no-contact orders for three minor victims. They also asked the judge to require Rowland to take an extended leave from his job.

Judge Faren Eddins ordered Rowland’s guns to be surrendered but declined to order a leave of absence.

“Like I said the court always weighs the fact that the defendant is presumed innocent and the defendant has the right to stay on a leave of absence if that’s what he wants to do,” said Eddins.

“He also has the right to work. That being said, if he is working, he will be required to abide by all of the conditions of release, including but not limited to that no-contact order, including, but not limited to not having access to any firearms,” Eddins continued.

A preliminary hearing date is set Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.

