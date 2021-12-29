Advertisement

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirms 19 omicron cases in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed 19 cases of the omicron variant in Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed 19 cases of the omicron variant in Idaho(Source: CDC via AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is confirming 19 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Idaho.

On Wednesday, the department said on Twitter that there may be another 150 cases based on initial case characteristics. The department also says final results on those pending cases will be released later this week.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on a decline since peaking in September and October.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots collects thousands of toys for local kids
Snow led to some trash pickup delays.
Winter weather compounds already difficult season for trash removal
The Marchant family says their cattle operation is off about
New wave of snow has some ag producers optimistic for spring
Judge Faren Eddins ruled that Rowland's guns must be turned over, but declined to order Rowland...
Craig Rowland appears in court Wednesday