Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirms 19 omicron cases in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is confirming 19 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Idaho.

On Wednesday, the department said on Twitter that there may be another 150 cases based on initial case characteristics. The department also says final results on those pending cases will be released later this week.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on a decline since peaking in September and October.

