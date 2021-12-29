Advertisement

ITD officials urge caution while driving during winter storm

Most non-major roadways have been left untreated during this winter storm
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While overall snow totals have been fairly light for this round of storms, most all non-major roadways have been left untreated, making the drive a slippery one for some.

With the wintery pattern expected to continue over the next few days, Idaho Transportation Department officials are advising travelers to use extra caution while driving out in the weather.

“Check before you go, know before you go,” said ITD District 4 spokesperson Jessica Williams. “If the weather’s bad, if the roads are in poor condition, if you don’t have to travel, we ask that motorists don’t travel. Really only travel if they have to, but if they do, there’s a lot of extra steps they can take to make sure that they use correct caution and get safely to their destination.”

ITD is advising everyone to turn their lights on, even in light snow, to ensure that motorists can see you on the road.

The most important info shared was to slow down, and to allow for extra time for braking to ensure you’re not sliding around.

