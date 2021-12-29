ITD says impaired driving has large role in fatal accidents

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is blaming impaired driving for a portion of Idaho’s traffic fatalities.

The department says impaired driving accounted for 6.7% of crashes in Idaho in 2020, but was 43% of traffic fatalities recorded.

Statistics like these contributed to Idaho State Police and Twin Falls authority’s decision to beef up patrols during the New Year’s celebrations. Traffic fatalities hit a 15-year high in the gem state, with at least 254 people being killed in crashes in 2021, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

