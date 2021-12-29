Advertisement

Jefferson County man a suspect in alleged shooting death of his father

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to 3569 E, 665N
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jefferson County man is considered a suspect in the alleged shooting death of his father.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old victim was involved in a domestic disturbance with his 20-year-old son.

KIFI reports the 20-year-old suspect allegedly shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene, then was involved in a traffic accident four miles from the scene.

He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where his condition is not known.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
