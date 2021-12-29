Jefferson County man a suspect in alleged shooting death of his father

MENAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jefferson County man is considered a suspect in the alleged shooting death of his father.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old victim was involved in a domestic disturbance with his 20-year-old son.

KIFI reports the 20-year-old suspect allegedly shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene, then was involved in a traffic accident four miles from the scene.

He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where his condition is not known.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.