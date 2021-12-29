Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures may reflect not only the protection conferred by the vaccine, but also the possibility that omicron is not making people as severely ill as previous versions.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year’s celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

Latest News

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found in Arizona with mother and father
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Out-of-state campers will be charged 25% more to camp at RV sites starting Jan. 1
Oregon to charge out of state campers more for RV sites