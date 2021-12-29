New wave of snow has some ag producers optimistic for spring

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Marchant family has been running a beef cattle operation in Oakley for more than 30 years. Paul Marchant spoke to KMVT and said the drought this summer was one to tell the grandchildren about.

“I can pretty much say without reservation it is the worst year we have ever gone through since I have been here,” said Paul. Paul says their cattle operation is off about 25% this year, and the drought forced them to sell some cattle early.

“We are hoping we are around 10% at the worst.” He also says due to weak pasture land for cattle to graze on, his family had to feed cattle hay early this year. Which is not ideal, considering hay prices are skyrocketing.

Paul says he is currently buying hay at $300 a ton, prices he didn’t expect to see. “And one year, I had to buy some hay late and that was $200 a ton, and that was outrageous,” he said.

With the drought conditions that impacted many farmers and ranchers this past summer, Paul says this snowstorm is very much welcomed. “I’m cold and I don’t like the wind, but we are grateful for the snow we really are.”

Paul hopes the snow that will fill his creeks and beautify his pasture this spring will continue for a few more months because another dry winter would be devastating. “We would probably have to cut the herd by 40% to make it work.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.