Advertisement

Oregon to charge out of state campers more for RV sites

Out-of-state campers will be charged 25% more to camp at RV sites starting Jan. 1
Out-of-state campers will be charged 25% more to camp at RV sites starting Jan. 1(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday they will begin charging more for out-of-state campers to use RV sites beginning Jan. 1.

Starting on that date, those traveling from out of state will be charged 25% more for stays on RV sites in Oregon thanks to a bill signed by Governor Kate Brown in June.

The fee increase will apply to all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. A typical RV site for non-residents will cost $30 to $50 a night for non-residents, but the fee increase does not affect existing reservations.

Residents and non-residents alike will pay the same rate for sites of all other kinds.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

Latest News

Soldier Mountain
Soldier Mountain closed temporarily
Meals on Wheels
Cold weather can’t stop Twin Falls program from delivering warm meals
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Monday that it started the feeding Thursday at its...
Wildlife officials start feeding elk in central Idaho
Flights diverted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport