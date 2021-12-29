Oregon to charge out of state campers more for RV sites

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday they will begin charging more for out-of-state campers to use RV sites beginning Jan. 1.

Starting on that date, those traveling from out of state will be charged 25% more for stays on RV sites in Oregon thanks to a bill signed by Governor Kate Brown in June.

The fee increase will apply to all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. A typical RV site for non-residents will cost $30 to $50 a night for non-residents, but the fee increase does not affect existing reservations.

Residents and non-residents alike will pay the same rate for sites of all other kinds.

