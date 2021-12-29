Soldier Mountain closed temporarily

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idahoans have heard of ski resorts being closed due to not enough snow, but now one is closing its doors due to too much snow.

Soldier Mountain’s general manager Paul Alden said the resort has been closed since Monday partially due to small maintenance on a chair lift; but an overwhelming amount of snow has caused the resort to address avalanche dangers Tuesday. A recent snowstorm dumped about 15 inches of snow on the mountain, and the wind blew it into 10-foot drifts that the CATS couldn’t deal with.

Alden said this year’s weather has been very unusual, and the type of weather before the recent snowfall has been the cause of the Red Flag avalanche danger.

“We had no base. The snow just came in and had no moisture in it. We didn’t get the moisture until the last storm so it’s just perfect avalanche conditions,” Alden said.

He said the resort has several avalanche experts on their ski patrol who are running routes with explosives to trigger the avalanche threat. Alden expects them to have the danger clear by Tuesday.

He also said crews are cleaning up a large accumulation of snow at the base of the resort by the Magic Carpet Lift. Crews are removing the snow with shovels and not machinery.

Alden expects Soldier Mountain to reopen Wednesday at 9 am.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.