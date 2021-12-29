Toys for Tots collects thousands of toys for local kids

MAGIC VALLEY (KMVT/KSVT) — The holidays are a bit brighter for thousands of area children thanks to Toys for Tots this year.

After weeks of collecting toys throughout the Magic Valley, a total of 6,952 toys were donated to Toys for Tots in the Magic Valley, impacting more than 8,700 kids in the region.

Prior to the start of the drive, the organization said there was a greater need for toys since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

