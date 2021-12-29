Twin Falls teams win titles in back-to-back weeks after years of trying

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School has boasted a talented core of female athletes over the years. Many continued their careers in college and some played at the highest level.

But for the girls soccer and volleyball teams, they acccomplished feat, even their predecessors weren’t able to do, win state championships in back-to-back weeks.

October was one to remember for Twin Falls High School. Two programs known for success, had never won a state championship, despite getting close.

Miranda Wilson, who after the season was named a 4A first team all-state soccer player said, “just shows how hard all athletes work at this school to meet the goal at the end of the season. So it’s cool that we would have two back-to-back state championship titles.”

Girls soccer got the job done first and were welcomed back with a police escort

“That was pretty awesome, I wasn’t expecting it,” Wilso explained. “But it was pretty great to get that kind of recognition and celebrate a little bit.”

Then volleyball upsets No. 1 ranked Wood River at districts.

“That drove us even more to prove everyone wrong, because no one thought we could do it this season,” 4A first team all-state volleyball player, Brenley Hansen. “There was a lot of doubt with us being a young team and a new coach.”

They carried that momentum into state, going undefeated in northern Idaho.

“Super thankful for my team and my coach, we couldn’t have done it with another group of girls, it’s just really nice,” Hansen added.

This of course is just a sample of what our kids have done, let’s see what 2022 has in store.

