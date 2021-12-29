Wildlife officials start feeding elk in central Idaho

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials have started feeding elk west of Ketchum and Sun Valley in central Idaho to keep them out of populated areas.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Monday that it started the feeding Thursday at its Bullwhacker feed site. Officials say that between 125 and 180 elk frequent the area, and that 6 to 10 pounds (3 to 5 kilograms) of alfalfa pellets per elk are put out each day.

“While many think of feed sites as a way to supplement food on winter range, the Bullwacker feed site purpose is to lure elk away from local communities,” the agency said in a news release.

The agency said elk entering populated areas in search of food could get hit by cars, caught in fences, fall into household window wells or get chased by off-leash dogs.

The feeding is based on the amount of snow, temperatures and natural forage available. The feeding is expected to last until April when snow melts on south-facing slopes and elk return to natural grazing.

More than 40 elk died at the site in the 2015-2016 winter, either killed by mountain lions, being trampled or starving. Fish and Game renovated the site and deaths have decreased.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.