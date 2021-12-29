Winter weather compounds already difficult season for trash removal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several entities in our viewing area have been impacted by recent snowfall, including trash removal.

The week following the Christmas holiday is typically busy, according to PSI Environmental Systems in Twin Falls. At this time of year, there are also items like real Christmas trees set out for trash pick-up, in addition to the usual trash carts.

So when difficult weather conditions hit, like the ones we saw at the start of the week, they say it compounded the situation for drivers.

“They went out, they do what they can with the snow, there are some areas they might be able to get to,” said Lin Gowan, commercial sales manager with PSI. “Right now, some of our outside areas in the county, there are a few spots they’re having some trouble (getting) to, but we’ll get to them just as soon as we can.”

As of Wednesday, they say they are caught up on trash pick-up services in the city of Twin Falls. But drivers weren’t the only aspect of their operation impacted by weather conditions.

“A couple of transfer stations called me on Monday and said they were closed because trucks couldn’t get out to them,” Gowan said. “Sometimes they have problems where they’re at to get to. Our local transfer station didn’t have a problem, so they’re still running good.”

They say the Milner Butte Dump Station in Burley, for example, was closed on Monday due to weather conditions. They ask everyone to have patience during tough weather conditions, as they are operating as quickly as they can in a safe manner.

