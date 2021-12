BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue has issued a boil advisory for residents.

On its Facebook page, they say they experienced a drop in water pressure to below 20 psi due to a break/repair to a water line.

They advise not to drink water without boiling it at first. They anticipate the issue will be resolved by Jan. 3

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.