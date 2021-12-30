Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 rising in Blaine County

It also has the highest vaccination rate in the state
Blaine County is experiencing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases
Blaine County is experiencing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases(SK)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 cases in Blaine County are rapidly rising. Cases of the virus in Blaine County have nearly doubled between November and December.

According to the South Central Public Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard, in the latest health district county risk assessment, Blaine County is rated at a high risk level due to factors including their high positivity rate.

The report states “if cases continue at this rate, Blaine County will likely move into the critical risk category soon.” Blaine County currently has the highest 7-day average number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Idaho.

It also has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 80% of residents five and older fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Arlo G Trucking
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Arlo G Trucking
walmart to start selling covid 19 pill
Idaho Sam’s Clubs, Walmarts, to offer antiviral COVID-19 medication
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears