Cases of COVID-19 rising in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 cases in Blaine County are rapidly rising. Cases of the virus in Blaine County have nearly doubled between November and December.

According to the South Central Public Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard, in the latest health district county risk assessment, Blaine County is rated at a high risk level due to factors including their high positivity rate.

The report states “if cases continue at this rate, Blaine County will likely move into the critical risk category soon.” Blaine County currently has the highest 7-day average number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Idaho.

It also has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 80% of residents five and older fully vaccinated.

