City of Bellevue issues boil advisory

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue issued a boil advisory due to a break/repair to the water line at North 6th and Ash Streets.

As a result, a drop in the water pressure occurred, falling below 20 PSI. These conditions could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage.

Officials advise bringing all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and then cool before using or use bottled water.

The city hopes to resolve the problem by Monday, January 3.

