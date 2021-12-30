City of Bellevue issues boil advisory
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue issued a boil advisory due to a break/repair to the water line at North 6th and Ash Streets.
As a result, a drop in the water pressure occurred, falling below 20 PSI. These conditions could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage.
Officials advise bringing all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and then cool before using or use bottled water.
The city hopes to resolve the problem by Monday, January 3.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.