Advertisement

Farmers prep for snowpack

he most important thing for cattle ranchers during the winter months is making they’re fed, which in turn keeps them warm
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)(Charlie Litchfield | AP)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Christmas Eve, the snow has continued to add up across Southern Idaho, and this has left ranchers at a crossroad between an optimistic long term, and a bit of a challenging short term.

When winter does arrive, you’re prepared for it but it causes an inconvenience for sure,” said cattle producer Bill Lickley.

And especially during a year where supply chain issues have run rampant through just about every industry.

“Some of the things we’ve struggled with is just like mineral for the cattle,” said Johnson. “Maybe have to wait a week or two. So again you have to prepare and maybe keep a little more in inventory than you would normally.”

On top of the supply chain issues, the drought has caused feed prices to skyrocket. And with snow on the ground, supplemental grazing is a bit more difficult to come by.

“If there’s snow across the state for a period of time, you increase (the) amount you’re feeding to take care of those cows,” said Cameron Mulrony, president of the Idaho Cattle Association. “Then in springtime, things may get a little tight.”

While summer didn’t yield the best wheat and barley results due to het and dryness, Lickley utilized the entire growing season by planting some of this in the fall which yielded very impressive results, allowing the cattle to graze even longer.

“It was almost like we were irrigated till Thanksgiving, and warm enough to do some good. So I think this cover crop probably yielded a third to 50% more than a typical year,” said Lickley.

The most important thing for cattle ranchers during the winter months is making they’re fed, which in turn keeps them warm.

“The first thing we’re gonna do is take care of those animals. So that’s an expense we don’t choose whether or not we endure it,” said Mulrony.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Two white-tailed deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in same area as previous CWD cases
ISP is urging people not to stop in the middle of the roadway
ISP urges driving caution in windy conditions
This will be the event's third year
Rupert prepares for sugar beet drop
A state funded program looks to help students plan for college expenses
State funded program helps students plan for college expenses