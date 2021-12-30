Farmers prep for snowpack

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Christmas Eve, the snow has continued to add up across Southern Idaho, and this has left ranchers at a crossroad between an optimistic long term, and a bit of a challenging short term.

When winter does arrive, you’re prepared for it but it causes an inconvenience for sure,” said cattle producer Bill Lickley.

And especially during a year where supply chain issues have run rampant through just about every industry.

“Some of the things we’ve struggled with is just like mineral for the cattle,” said Johnson. “Maybe have to wait a week or two. So again you have to prepare and maybe keep a little more in inventory than you would normally.”

On top of the supply chain issues, the drought has caused feed prices to skyrocket. And with snow on the ground, supplemental grazing is a bit more difficult to come by.

“If there’s snow across the state for a period of time, you increase (the) amount you’re feeding to take care of those cows,” said Cameron Mulrony, president of the Idaho Cattle Association. “Then in springtime, things may get a little tight.”

While summer didn’t yield the best wheat and barley results due to het and dryness, Lickley utilized the entire growing season by planting some of this in the fall which yielded very impressive results, allowing the cattle to graze even longer.

“It was almost like we were irrigated till Thanksgiving, and warm enough to do some good. So I think this cover crop probably yielded a third to 50% more than a typical year,” said Lickley.

The most important thing for cattle ranchers during the winter months is making they’re fed, which in turn keeps them warm.

“The first thing we’re gonna do is take care of those animals. So that’s an expense we don’t choose whether or not we endure it,” said Mulrony.

