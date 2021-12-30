Advertisement

Idaho Sam’s Clubs, Walmarts, to offer antiviral COVID-19 medication

Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will only make them available by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walmart and Sam’s Clubs in Idaho will begin dispensing COVID-19 antiviral medication beginning Dec. 30.

The drugs will be dispensed through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy and be available in select locations in Idaho. The medication can only be made available through a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will also only make them available by curbside pickup or via drive-thru.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

To find out if your local Walmart or Sam’s Club is offering the authorized COVID-19 anti-viral medication, visit this link.

