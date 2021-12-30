ISP joins multi-state effort to urge driver safety this New Year’s

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are teaming up with State Police departments from around the country in urging drivers to drive safe and sober while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

“The safety of people on our roadways is a priority and this is a unified message from our partner agencies border to border - Slow down! Drive sober and pay attention!” Said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police.

“We appreciate our partner agencies who work together to keep dangerous drivers off our roads. Coming together across state borders strengthens the message that that DUI-related fatalities and injuries are preventable and impaired driving is not acceptable.”

The coalition of departments includes:

Arizona Department of Public Safety

California Highway Patrol

Colorado State Patrol

Idaho State Police

Montana Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol

North Dakota Highway Patrol

Oregon State Police

South Dakota Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol

Washington State Patrol

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Idaho’s participation in the coalition comes as a report from the Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a 15-year high for traffic fatalities. As of Dec. 16, their Office of Highway Safety is reporting 254 people have died this year in traffic crashes compared to 195 from a year ago.

