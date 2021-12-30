Advertisement

ISP joins multi-state effort to urge driver safety this New Year’s

ISP is partnering with other State Police agencies to urge drivers to drive safe and sober this...
ISP is partnering with other State Police agencies to urge drivers to drive safe and sober this New Year's(KSLA)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are teaming up with State Police departments from around the country in urging drivers to drive safe and sober while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

“The safety of people on our roadways is a priority and this is a unified message from our partner agencies border to border - Slow down! Drive sober and pay attention!” Said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police.

“We appreciate our partner agencies who work together to keep dangerous drivers off our roads. Coming together across state borders strengthens the message that that DUI-related fatalities and injuries are preventable and impaired driving is not acceptable.”

The coalition of departments includes:

  • Arizona Department of Public Safety 
  • California Highway Patrol 
  • Colorado State Patrol 
  • Idaho State Police 
  • Montana Highway Patrol 
  • Nevada Highway Patrol 
  • North Dakota Highway Patrol 
  • Oregon State Police 
  • South Dakota Highway Patrol 
  • Utah Highway Patrol 
  • Washington State Patrol 
  • Wyoming Highway Patrol

Idaho’s participation in the coalition comes as a report from the Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a 15-year high for traffic fatalities. As of Dec. 16, their Office of Highway Safety is reporting 254 people have died this year in traffic crashes compared to 195 from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging people to slow down
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office give update on road conditions

Latest News

Most non-major roadways have been left untreated during this winter storm
ITD officials urge caution while driving during winter storm
Owner Shawnee Kyle says she got the idea working as a nurse
Behind the Business: Float Magic
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots collects thousands of toys for local kids
Snow led to some trash pickup delays.
Winter weather compounds already difficult season for trash removal