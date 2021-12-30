ISP urges driving caution in windy conditions

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The snow continues to fall in Southern Idaho, but the wind remains a danger for drivers as well. Now, Idaho State Police are urging drivers to exercise caution as the wind continues to blow.

“When snow blows across the road, generally speaking it’s more of a vision obstruction than anything else,” said Robert Rausch with ISP district 4. “But one of the things we need to understand is that if your vision is obstructed, most other’s is obstructed as well.”

“One of the worst things you can do is stop in the roadway especially right in the middle of something like that. It’s ok to turn on your hazard lights, it’s ok to continue, you can reduce your speed some, but it’s treacherous to stop right in the roadway there.”

While snow is expected to continue through Friday morning, winds are expected to pick up that day.

