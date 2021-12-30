Local basketball results

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carey 70, Horseshoe Bend 54

Carey 61, Liberty Charter 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gooding 64, Malad 46: Fallon Millican led the way with 28 points, while Alx Roe chipped in 13.

Gooding 26 14 6 18

Malad 8 14 9 15

Burley 55, Cole Valley 41: Amari Whiting led the way with 29 pts, while Lynzey Searle added 7 points (Timberline Holiday Tournament)

Timberline 73, Minico 38

Parma 51, Gooding 39: Fallon Millican 10: Gooding plays the loser of American Falls and Ririe Thursday at 9 a.m. of the Parma Tournament.

Gooding 6 10 6 17

Parma 17 10 7 17

Minico 41, Kuna 39

Aberdeen 70, Declo 40

Borah 43, Burley 42: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 30 points, while Hailey Chapa added five. The Bobcats relinquished an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. Burley (12-1) plays Mtn View Thursday @ Borah High School @ 5:30 p.m. in their final game of the Timberline Holiday Tournament.

