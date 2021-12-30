Local basketball results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carey 70, Horseshoe Bend 54
Carey 61, Liberty Charter 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gooding 64, Malad 46: Fallon Millican led the way with 28 points, while Alx Roe chipped in 13.
Gooding 26 14 6 18
Malad 8 14 9 15
Burley 55, Cole Valley 41: Amari Whiting led the way with 29 pts, while Lynzey Searle added 7 points (Timberline Holiday Tournament)
Timberline 73, Minico 38
Parma 51, Gooding 39: Fallon Millican 10: Gooding plays the loser of American Falls and Ririe Thursday at 9 a.m. of the Parma Tournament.
Gooding 6 10 6 17
Parma 17 10 7 17
Minico 41, Kuna 39
Aberdeen 70, Declo 40
Borah 43, Burley 42: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 30 points, while Hailey Chapa added five. The Bobcats relinquished an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. Burley (12-1) plays Mtn View Thursday @ Borah High School @ 5:30 p.m. in their final game of the Timberline Holiday Tournament.
