TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is closing Elizabeth Boulevard between Madrona and Morningside due to a waterline breakage that occurred Thursday.

Crews are on site to repair the road and waterline, and the road will remain closed until the repair is made. KMVT will update this article once the repairs are made.

