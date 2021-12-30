Rupert prepares for sugar beet drop

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What started as an idea on a napkin just a few years ago is quickly turning into New Year’s Eve tradition for residents in Minidoka County and beyond.

Crystal, the 28-foot tall sugar beet, will be making her annual descent in Rupert this New Year’s Eve. The sugar beet rises 150 feet into the air and lights up before falling as the clock approaches midnight on the final day of the year.

The event started three years ago when resident Ryan Mceuen drew a picture of a huge sugar beet on a napkin.

He felt the area should have something similar to Boise, to represent its major cash crop.

“I like challenges. I really like challenges,” said Mceun, the beet drop coordinator. “This was a healthy challenge that could bring the community together. Everyone here is employed by ag, whether its near or far.”

The festivities in Rupert start at 7p.m. on Friday at the town square, and there will also be live music and a beer garden.

