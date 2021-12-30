Advertisement

State funded program helps students plan for college expenses

A state funded program looks to help students plan for college expenses
A state funded program looks to help students plan for college expenses(NONE)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A state sponsored college savings program is nearing its 20th anniversary of helping plan for college expenses in the gem state.

IDEAL, Idaho’s college saving program, is a tax free college savings plan that has seen success and growth for two decades, with more than $750 million currently invested in the future of Idaho’s youth.

The program is more accessible than many savings programs, you only need a $25 deposit to start an account and is working to become more approachable.

This year, IDEAL launched a mobile app that helps manage accounts, which has increased the amount of investment dramatically.

“As of this morning, (IDEAL) has hit over a $1 million for the calendar year 2021,” said Executive Director Christie Stoll. “That’s the most we’ve ever had gifted to accounts. So, those are loved ones, family and friends, putting money into accounts and it definitely increased when we introduced the app.”

For a link to the website and how to get started click here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Two white-tailed deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in same area as previous CWD cases
ISP is urging people not to stop in the middle of the roadway
ISP urges driving caution in windy conditions
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
Farmers prep for snowpack
This will be the event's third year
Rupert prepares for sugar beet drop