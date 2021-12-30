State funded program helps students plan for college expenses

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A state sponsored college savings program is nearing its 20th anniversary of helping plan for college expenses in the gem state.

IDEAL, Idaho’s college saving program, is a tax free college savings plan that has seen success and growth for two decades, with more than $750 million currently invested in the future of Idaho’s youth.

The program is more accessible than many savings programs, you only need a $25 deposit to start an account and is working to become more approachable.

This year, IDEAL launched a mobile app that helps manage accounts, which has increased the amount of investment dramatically.

“As of this morning, (IDEAL) has hit over a $1 million for the calendar year 2021,” said Executive Director Christie Stoll. “That’s the most we’ve ever had gifted to accounts. So, those are loved ones, family and friends, putting money into accounts and it definitely increased when we introduced the app.”

