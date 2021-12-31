Bad weather can’t stop New Years Eve bash at 2nd South Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages, and the recent COVID surge are forcing some restaurants and bars to limit their hours on New Year’s Eve. However, some local businesses in Twin Falls are still able to take advantage of one of their busiest days of the year.

The start of the new year is less than 254 hours away, and one place that is having a big New Years’ Eve bash is the 2nd South Market.

“We want to support our vendors with whatever they like to do. They came to us and said we would like to open and we said go for it,” said 2nd South Market co-owner Lisa Buddecke. “We hope to set a pretty high bar this year to see how it goes for next year.”

The market and its vendors are finishing up their first year of business together, and TapHouse wants to end the year with a bang. The bar is holding a New Year’s Eve event with discounted drinks and live music.

“Well, one of the cons is that you don’t get to the party,” said TapHouse manager Kelly Marie Gonzales.

However, the pro is one of the busiest days of the year for the bar industry.

‘New Year’s Eve is one of the best days out of the year for tips. Most holidays are but New Year’s Eve people are very generous and they are having fun.”

She said her bar hasn’t had any major staffing issues, and they plan to be fully stocked. But--they have had a few hiccups here and there.

“I would say the only thing we seem to have a little trouble with is like fruit for some of our drinks, garnishes, stuff like that,” said Gonzales. “right now I had to bring in a Shock Top because my Blue Moon keg is stuck in the snow somewhere in a truck.”

Lucy’s Pizzeria will also be open late on New Year’s Eve and into the new year. They are partnering with TapHouse by offering a 10 percent discount on pizzas to the bar’s customers.

‘Why not. I got pizza. Pizza and beer is a great combination,” said Lucy’s Pizzeria General Manager Josiah Paine.

The vendor said their biggest obstacle on New Year’s Eve will be the weather, and there was even some talk about possibly canceling the event. But with pizza, beer, music, and discounts the party will go on.

“Like the weather is still pretty bad, do we still want to do it, and we are like yeah,” said Paine. “We heard some other people are canceling theirs, and if other people are in town we will throw ours and welcome everybody who can get here.”

Gonzales said the festivities with the Dj will start around 8 pm, and the last call will be 12:30 am for pizza and beer. They will close at 1 am.

TapHouse (SK)

