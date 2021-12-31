Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: keeping your spine healthy

Doctors often advise physical therapy to strengthen back muscles and increase spine flexibility.
Dr. Giovanna Durman with St. Luke's says those with back pain should implement a daily activity like yoga to help alleviate the pain.(tcw-ksla)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Persistent back pain affects nearly 10% of all American adults and is the 6th most costly condition in the country.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho, we took a look at alternative ways to keep your spine strong, flexible and healthy. In recent years there has been a shift in treatments for chronic back pain.

For decades, the idea was to suppress the pain with drugs, but the pain would come back and often leave patients with a dependency on the pain relievers.

Now, doctors often advise physical therapy to strengthen back muscles and increase spine flexibility.

But even more effective, according to Dr. Giovanna Duman of St. Luke’s, is to implement a daily activity like yoga or Tai Chi, to prevent, rather than treat, back pain.

“They do those practices every single day and they don’t complain as much about back pain,” said Dr. Durman. “One of the reasons is because having that activity every single day actually helps with the flexibility of the spine.”

Dr. Durman adds spine flexibility will not only alleviate pain but can also help with pain across the whole body.

