Former CSI softball standout returns following volleyball career at USC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho softball player is coming back after playing two years of volleyball in the Pac-12. Kylie Baumert’s journey is a unique one, but the main reason behind her move is to reunite with her softball family.

Kylie and Nick Baumert escaped the snow and utilized the hitting facility at Twin Falls High School. Father and daughter, just like the old days.

Kylie is back in Twin Falls, following two years at USC, where she racked up 143 digs over the course of her volleyball career.

“I am lot more mature and I played at a great, high level and I learned a lot through USC,” explained Baumert.

College of Southern Idaho sports fans remember the feisty libero, who earned All-American honors, won a national championship and set a single season record for digs.

Now after not playing competitive college softball since March of 2020, Kylie is swinging the bat again.

“I got to hit with a really good coach in LA when I was down there and so I’ve been like in the groove, so hopefully it will be a pretty smooth transition,” Kylie said.

“The fitness side of it, they do such an amazing job at USC, that’s not a hurdle over to get her in shape,” added CSI head softball coach and Kylie’s father, Nick Baumert. “It’s more or less that game timing and reps.”

And ready to finish where she left off, since Covid-19 erased most of her sophomore season.

“I felt that was a caliber team that could get it done so it was pretty heartbreaking and we were like family and so that was really tough and definitely played a factor in me wanting to come back,” Kylie exclaimed.

And she’s joining a team that defeated BYU in the fall.

“We had a really nice fall and did some really nice things, I think one thing about this team with the pitching and the pitching depth is the just the savvy,” Nick said.

Showing that even a pandemic can’t sideline an athlete’s dream.

Following her softball stint at CSI, Baumert will have two years of eligibility at a four-year school, where she plans to pursue a masters degree.

