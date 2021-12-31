Gyms prepare for influx of customers during the new year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many Americans, the turning of the calendar is a chance to think about ways to make a positive change in their lives. According to the Journal of Clinical Psychology, that change is most often related to health.

The top two American resolutions are to exercise more and to lose weight, which is why gyms around the country see an increase in activity at the beginning of each year.

Gold’s Gym in Twin Falls reported a 30% increase in memberships at the beginning of this year and is expecting even more for 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic has made health a priority in many lives.

But they often see a sharp drop-off in activity come February, something sales manager Hendrik Wohlgemuth accounts to new members’ mindsets.

“It’s supposed to be a journey, not a sprint. So many people think, ‘oh, I’ll go to the gym for one month and I’ll lose 100 pounds and I’ll be completely fixed.’ I’ve been on my own fitness journey for about five years now. I’m still not where I want to be, but I’m a lot happier and healthier than I was,” said Wohlgemuth.

This new year also comes with some challenges for the gym, as another COVID-19 strain is threatening the United States.

Wohlgemuth says the gym plans to remain open, doing what it can to provide a safe, clean space for people to stay healthy.

”As of right now, it’s an open policy. We do require that all of our members carry a spray bottle, it has a disinfectant in it, you wipe down anything you use before and after,” he said.

“It’s also a way for us to keep track of how many people are in the gym at any given time. We’re just focused on keeping things clean, keeping things sanitized and going from there.”

Wohlgemuth tells KMVT that throughout the pandemic, there have been no reports of COVID-19 at Gold’s Gym in Twin Falls.

