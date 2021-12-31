Advertisement

Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says at noon Jan. 6, the House of Representatives will hold a prayer and a minute of silence to remember the Capitol insurrection.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Thursday marks one year since former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, looking to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at noon Thursday, the House of Representatives will hold a prayer and a minute of silence to remember the Capitol insurrection.

There will also be a “historic perspective” conversation with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. From left are Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Lawmakers will then have the opportunity to share their accounts of the attack.

Another prayer vigil will take place later on the steps of the Capitol.

The Justice Department has charged more than 700 people in connection with the riot.

A House select committee is investigating what led to the attack.

The White House is also planning to commemorate the anniversary but hasn’t released any details yet.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
