Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Limelight Equipment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Doug Fisher grew up like many other Southern Idahoans, working the land on the farms of his family and friends.

Then came a slight shift. “They (some friends) offered me a job to take over the big equipment and maintain it and do the big work. You know, big tractor, big disks,” said Fisher.

Now, when the farmers of the Magic valley need heavy equipment, they can turn to Fisher’s Limelight Equipment on Kimberly road.

Fisher prides himself on giving back to the farms that raised him, preparing them for the future of ag. “I mostly go to a lot of farmers over the years, and I say ‘what are you doing now, what do you want to be doing?’ ‘well, we’re doing this, and we want to be doing this,’” said Fisher.

Fisher represents two equipment manufacturers at Limelight, Horsch and Einbock. “The stuff I’m working on makes the farmer a better farmer.”

Fisher spent years traveling nine western states, learning how to most efficiently care for crops, something that is vital on the often dry farmlands of Idaho.

He says with his equipment, he can bring water-saving strategies he learned elsewhere back to the gem state.

“This ground can get as hard as the back of your head if you’re not careful. You have to leave some residue; you have to work with the soil.”

Fisher’s role at Limelight has allowed him to stay in touch with his roots, something he doesn’t plan on giving up anytime soon.

“It’s a pleasure for me. People ask when I’m going to retire, well I did, I put new tires on my pickup. That’s about as close as I’m going to get for a while.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.