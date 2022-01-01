Former Twin Falls legislator Stephen Hartgen passes away at 77

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Twin Falls legislator Stephen Hartgen has passed away at the age of 77.

Hartgen was a member of the Idaho House for five terms and also served as editor and publisher of the Times News for more than 20 years. Hartgen held a PHD in American History and taught at Ohio State as well as the University of Minnesota.

His wife Linda assumed duties in District 24, and still serves in the Idaho House.

Governor Little commented on his passing saying: “Steve was a colleague and friend who served with distinction in the Idaho House of Representatives. He was a steady leader and icon of Twin Falls, having served as editor and publisher of The Times News and in numerous economic development roles. A well-educated man, he passionately shared his opinions on important issues facing our state - right up until the days before he died.”

“Idaho and the Magic Valley are better today because of Steve’s contributions. Teresa and I send our condolences to Steve’s wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, who is serving now as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and their five children.”

