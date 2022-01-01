Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Ford Transfer & Storage, located at 217 Wall Avenue. The fire which began Friday around 8:15 p.m., is impacting two buildings.

According to Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief, Aaron Hudson, there are three ladder trucks and four fire departments; Twin Falls, Rock Creek, Buhl and Filer, who are working through the night to put out the flames.

There is no cause for the fire yet. Thankfully there are no reports of people injuries or occupants inside when the flames ignited.

Roads are closed in the area. 6th Avenue West is closed from Fairfield to Shoshone. Smoke can be seen for miles. Crews ask the public to stay away for their own safety.

It’s likely the structure is a total loss.

