Rupert Sugar Beet drop is becoming an annual tradition

Rupert is starting to become a destination for people in Southern Idaho to celebrate New Year’s Eve, with its unique festivity.
Rupert prepares for the beet drop on New Year's Eve.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The small town of Rupert is starting to become a destination for people in Southern Idaho to celebrate New Year’s Eve, with its unique festivity.

Georgia has a peach drop…Boise a potato drop…so a few years back Ryan McEuen came up with the idea to bring attention to Rupert on New Year’s Eve.

“We have been shopping sugar beets here for the last 100 years, and I was like let’s do something, so I drew this (giant sugar beet) on a napkin,” McEuen said.

He said at first, people looked at him like he was crazy, but they eventually came around to the idea of a Sugar beet drop.

“I’m not going to lie. I was a little skeptical. I didn’t know how it was going to work but then he kind of laid out the concept and talked about how Boise does the potato,” said Rupert Sugar Beet Drop host Gina Jameson. “Why not do the beet drop. We have Amalgamated Sugar right here. Perfect idea.”

Soon after Crystal-the 28-foot tall sugar beet-was constructed. McEuen said it cost about $18,000 to construct it.

Rupert Sugar Beet
“Once the thing started getting built people started jumping on board. It was kind of one of those cause-effect type deals,” McEuen said.

In 2019 Crystal made her debut. The huge sugar beet lit up and rose 150 feet in the air before making her decent. McEuen said people could see her from miles away.

“I’m waiting for the sighting call to come in, ‘Hey, there is something flying in the sky’,” McEuen said.

He and others said the sugar beet drop has had a great impact on the community. It draws about 6,000 people every year, and they are expecting more this New Year’s Eve.

Rupert Sugar Beet
“This was a healthy challenge that could bring the community together because everyone here is employed by ag whether it’s near or far,” McEuen said.

The event has even helped local businesses like Henry’s Drift Inn, which will be hosting a beer garden this New Year’s Eve.

“It was so cool. I was so surprised that our little town came together and put something like that together for us to all gather around,” said Henry’s Drift Inn waitress Lily Sorenson.

McEuen expects the Sugar Beet Drop to be a tradition in Rupert for generations to come.

“It went from being crazy to we are doing this again right,” McEuen said.

The festivities in Rupert start at 7 p.m. at the Rupert Town Square. There will be warming areas, food, and plenty of entertainment.

Riper Sugar Beet Drop
