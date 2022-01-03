Cahoon, Isabelle Irene

GOODING—Isabelle (Liz) Cahoon, 94 of Boise, died December 25, 2021 and celebrated Christmas in heaven.

Liz was born November 3, 1927 in Star, Idaho to Lora Walton Reimers & Adolph Reimers. She grew up on the family ranch at Willow Creek, which is now 3 Horse Winery with her older sister Marion. She had many stories about growing up on the ranch and riding a horse into Eagle for the school year where she and her sister stayed in apartments across the street from Orville Jackson’s store.

In 1948, Liz met Mike Cahoon at a dance on a blind date. Mike and Liz were married April 16, 1949 and afterwards started their family at the Reimer’s ranch. Eventually the family moved to Boise and then in August of 1964 Liz, Mike, and their 4 children moved to Gooding.

Liz became well known in the Gooding community. She worked at the old Gooding hospital, Dr.Molchan’s office, Harbaugh Motors, and then as City Clerk at Gooding City Hall, and eventually served on the City Council.

While not working or caring for her family, she enjoyed many activities that included playing cards, bowling, swimming, being a member of the Rebekah’s Organization and many more social groups around town. Liz also loved to keep her hands and mind busy with porcelain painting, quilting, embroidery, baking, and crossword puzzles. Every Christmas she would make many tins of cookies for family and friends. Her children and grandchildren have many treasured handcrafted items.

After her retirement, Liz was able to take Alaskan and Caribbean cruises and spent most of her days with her friends at the Gooding Senior Center. She was extremely social and could make friends with almost anyone. After Mike passed away, Liz moved to Eagle to be close to her children. She was active at the Eagle Senior Center and was cared for and cared about by practically everyone in her social circle.

Liz also loved to keep track of everyone coming and going in her later years at the Good Samaritan Home and Egdewood Castle Hills. While at Good Sam’s someone remarked that it was easy to see who ran the place. Liz said with a devious smile, “I run this place”.

She was well loved by her family and friends – and even staff members at Good Sam’s and Edgewood. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the many staff members who cared for Liz and went above and beyond. She was loving, kind, generous, and truly cared about others. She was inspirational and one of a kind and we are blessed to have had her in our lives.

Liz is survived by her four children and their spouses Jan (Larry) Glandon, Chuck (Mary) Cahoon, Kristie (Pat) Duffel, and Angie (Ed) Merrill – all of Boise and Meridian. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding Isabelle in death were her parents, her husband Mike, and her sister Marion.

In honoring her wishes, Liz was cremated under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Star Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made to Boise City Lights Women’s Shelter for those who wish to send a memorial.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

