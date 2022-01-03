Advertisement

Conklin, Mildred

December 29, 2021, age 99
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHOSHONE—Mildred M. (Egersdorf) Conklin, 99, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly.

She was born on June 12, 1922 in Twin Falls, Idaho to James and Mary Egersdorf.

Mildred was raised, along with her brothers, on several small farms around the Magic Valley. Eventually, her family settled in Gooding, ID. She and her mother sewed, quilted and cooked for their large family.

Mildred married Normond Conklin on June 12, 1941. Together they raised two sons - Jerry and Ronnie in Shoshone, ID.

Mildred worked as a telephone operator for the Rural Telephone Company in Shoshone and later for Mountain Bell in Twin Falls, retiring in 1978, after 22 years. She held an Honorary Life Membership with the Communications Workers of America.

She loved camping, hunting and fishing alongside her husband and was very proud when she out-fished him. She loved to cook and together they held many fish fry’s and duck soup dinners for family and numerous friends.

Mildred is preceded in death by: her parents; husband of 65 years; six brothers and son Ronnie.

She is survived by: son - Jerry (Sandy) Conklin; daughter-in-law - Carol Conklin; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family will hold A Celebration of Life at a later time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

