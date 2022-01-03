Governor Brad Little comments on Idaho’s rapid growth

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 marked the fifth consecutive year that the Gem State lead the country in population growth rate, with an increase of over 53,000 residents, or just under 3%.

KMVT sat down with Idaho Governor Brad Little to discuss this ranking, and how Idaho will continue to provide an identity that draws people from across the country to the state.

Domestic migration, or people traveling from other states, was the primary driving factor in Idaho’s population growth.

Idaho’s 2.9% growth was more than a whole percentage point higher than the next state in the list.

For Governor Little, he vows to continue his governing style which will help facilitate growth while keeping individual identities in towns and cities.

“We’re going to give them a lot more resources; sewer, water, broadband, roads, schools,” Little said. “All of them are going to get a lot more resources. Then we have to rely on your local elected officials to do that. And I think that’s what has taken place.”

Governor Little tells KMVT his approach to governing, allowing cities and towns to rule themselves, has helped lead to consistent growth in Idaho.

“I had somebody approach me on the street in North Idaho, said they just moved there, they were from Idaho they moved their family and their business back to Idaho because of the regulatory atmosphere that exists here,” said Little. “They felt like they would have a much better opportunity for them, their family, and their employees here in Idaho. That’s what we want.”

He also tells KMVT his wish is to continue to see the Gem State grow, while maintaining the image and feel of small-town America, saying that is a major factor in the state’s appeal to other Americans.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.