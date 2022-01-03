Graham Silvester, Leslie Gayle

TWIN FALLS—Leslie Gayle Graham Silvester, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

